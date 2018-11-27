The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Quiet Reflection

The pond at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center reflects trees along the Riverfront Trail Thanksgiving Day.

Contributed photo/Gary Elkinton
The pond at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center reflects trees along the Riverfront Trail Thanksgiving Day.

As of Tuesday, November 27, 2018

﻿

The pond at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center reflects trees along the Riverfront Trail Thanksgiving Day.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)