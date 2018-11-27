Skill center, housing project move forward

Prospects for a student housing facility and regional skill center at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) moved forward Monday as The Dalles council voted unanimously to develop an intergovernmental agreement with the college and Wasco County to use enterprise zone funds for the student housing facility...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment