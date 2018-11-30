Looking Back on December 2, 2018

History Mystery

Diana Carrico, Terray Harmon, Shawn Stroud and Bill Johnson all contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was submitted by Diana Carrico. It shows the market located where Dominoes is now on E. Second St. It was taken about 45 years ago, she said. “The young girl is my niece Suzanne (now deceased) just over from Scotland for holiday,” she said.

Terray Harmon said he worked at the market in the late 1960s. The location was first occupied by Tum-A-Lum Lumber, which later moved across the street to where The Dalles Chronicle is now located. The store was purchased and its name changed to Dinty’s Market, to match a store location in Biggs Junction. Dinty’s Market is now located to the left of the old market. “Chuck Walters started all that,” he said.

Shawn Stroud said the building was the old Tum-A-Lum building, which became Ed’s Economy Grocery. It was later purchased by Jack and Marilyn Stroud and became just the “Economy Market.” “The property is currently owned by Jim and Shawn Stroud, and that particular building is now Dominoes Pizza,” he said.

Bill Johnson said the building was built after a fire, around 1948 or 1949, to house the lumber company.