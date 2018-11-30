The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

New season offers new hope for The Dalles

Squad boasts four returning starters and intriguing newcomers

The Dalles boys basketball is starting the 2018-19 campaign with a little hunger and fire with postseason action well within reach given the amount of returners on the varsity roster. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Jacob Hernandez, Aidan Telles, Spencer Taylor, Jack Bonham, Dalles Seufalemua, Reed Twidwell and Oscar Fernandez. In the front row are, from left, Conner Cummings, Ricky Esiquio, Josh Nisbet, Jake Roetcisoender and Caden Cummings. Last season, the Riverhawks totaled 10 wins and averaged 60 points a game. Now without leading scorer Dakota Murr, other players will have to shoulder the offensive and rebounding load.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles boys basketball is starting the 2018-19 campaign with a little hunger and fire with postseason action well within reach given the amount of returners on the varsity roster. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Jacob Hernandez, Aidan Telles, Spencer Taylor, Jack Bonham, Dalles Seufalemua, Reed Twidwell and Oscar Fernandez. In the front row are, from left, Conner Cummings, Ricky Esiquio, Josh Nisbet, Jake Roetcisoender and Caden Cummings. Last season, the Riverhawks totaled 10 wins and averaged 60 points a game. Now without leading scorer Dakota Murr, other players will have to shoulder the offensive and rebounding load.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, November 30, 2018

﻿

There are a lot of new aspects to the season for The Dalles Riverhawks...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)