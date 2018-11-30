News in Brief: December 1, 2018

Contributed graphic
Employee and resident parking is restricted in the areas marked with dashes above during the holidays. Parking is allowed in the public parking area along First Street.
Christmas gala in Sherman County
The Gala of Trees fundraiser raffle for Sherman County Preschool is up and running again this year...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment