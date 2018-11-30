Rangers hope experience leads to district berth

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur Ranger girls basketball coach Hollie Darden brings back a core of talented underclassmen, five juniors and a senior that went 12-11 and placed fifth in league, one game out of third place. The Lady Rangers improved on offense and defense, so with the added speed and athleticsm on the roster, the initial thought process is playing a quicker style to maximize the players’ potential.
DUFUR – Jumping into the varsity mix as freshmen, Dufur’s Jessica Brown, Zoe Hester and Kierstin White made their presence known on the hardwood...
