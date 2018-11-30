TD breaking through with revamped roster

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles basketball players and coaches come together for a group shot after Wednesday’s season-opening 36-20 victory versus Dallas. In the back row, starting from left, are head coach Brian Stevens, Rainie Codding, Jenna Miller, Lauryn Belanger, Ellie Codding, Molly Taylor, Grace Schatz, Larissa McConville, assistant coach Andrea Walker and Shanelle Smith. In the front row are, from left, Kilee Hoylman, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Ella Salvatori, Pearl Guzman, Augustina Decker and assistant coach Kevin Dale. The team is in Pendleton this weekend for a two-day tournament.
The Dalles Riverhawks will have a new-look roster under second-year head coach Brian Stevens with four new additions and eight returners on the varsity squad...
