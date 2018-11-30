TD police assist homeless

Photo by Mark Gibson
Officer Chris Simonds helps a homeless man work through the process of getting identification in an interview room at the police department. Here, he is offering to fill in the forms, as the man was unskilled with computers.
The Dalles Police Officer Chris Simonds came back from a conference last December with an idea he could quickly and easily implement: helping transients get replacement IDs...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment