The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

TD police assist homeless

Officer Chris Simonds helps a homeless man work through the process of getting identification in an interview room at the police department. Here, he is offering to fill in the forms, as the man was unskilled with computers.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Officer Chris Simonds helps a homeless man work through the process of getting identification in an interview room at the police department. Here, he is offering to fill in the forms, as the man was unskilled with computers.

By Neita Cecil

As of Friday, November 30, 2018

﻿

photo

Contributed photo

The Dalles Police Officer Chris Simonds stands with Chiquita Wroten, one of the first participants in a program to help transients get the ID necessary to access jobs and benefits.

photo

Simonds works through a records request.

The Dalles Police Officer Chris Simonds came back from a conference last December with an idea he could quickly and easily implement: helping transients get replacement IDs...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)