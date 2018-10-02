Davis leads SWC to 73-12 victory

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County defenders, Zane Malefyt, in front, and Dalton Burgener converge on a tackle in six-man football action in Maupin. Friday, the Redsides won their fifth straight by a lopsided 73-12 margin over Huntington.
Tanner Davis put up a career-high five touchdown passes, and he hauled in a scoring catch, as the South Wasco County Redsides scored a season-high 73 points in a 73-12 road win against Huntington...
