The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Davis leads SWC to 73-12 victory

South Wasco County defenders, Zane Malefyt, in front, and Dalton Burgener converge on a tackle in six-man football action in Maupin. Friday, the Redsides won their fifth straight by a lopsided 73-12 margin over Huntington.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County defenders, Zane Malefyt, in front, and Dalton Burgener converge on a tackle in six-man football action in Maupin. Friday, the Redsides won their fifth straight by a lopsided 73-12 margin over Huntington.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018

﻿

Tanner Davis put up a career-high five touchdown passes, and he hauled in a scoring catch, as the South Wasco County Redsides scored a season-high 73 points in a 73-12 road win against Huntington...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)