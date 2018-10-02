As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Fire at Biggs Junction closes Highway 97
October 2, 2018 8:45 p.m.
TD stays in peak form at Nike Portland XC
October 2, 2018 3:25 p.m.
Davis leads SWC to 73-12 victory
October 2, 2018 3:20 p.m.
Fast start vaults No. 5 Dufur
October 2, 2018 3:19 p.m.
TD’s rally falls short in loss to Gladstone
October 2, 2018 3:18 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Walden for seniors
October 2, 2018 3:09 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Yes on school bond
October 2, 2018 3:08 p.m.
Crosstalk: Are US immigration laws working?
October 2, 2018 3:07 p.m.
Lecture focuses on women in literature
October 2, 2018 3:04 p.m.
Senior News: Seniors in Gorge have many services
