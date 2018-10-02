The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Pink is more than a color

A small crowd gathers in the lobby of the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation’s office Monday, the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to celebrate the annual donation from the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association. Pictured back row, from left, are: Neticia Fanene, health foundation staff, Matt Larson, rodeo association; TJ Miles, health foundation staff, Dennis Knox, chief executive officer and president of Mid-Columbia Medical Center; Rob Carnahan, MCMC board; and Bob Bailey, health foundation board. Middle row, left to right: Cynthia Kortge, health foundation staff, Marilyn Nielsen, health foundation board; Celeste Hill-Thomas, health foundation board; Barbara Pizzola, rodeo association; Susan Bull, rodeo association, Brian Lauterbach, health foundation board, Vesta Smith, health foundation staff and Blanca Flores, Breast Health for Strong Families program.

Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte
A small crowd gathers in the lobby of the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation’s office Monday, the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to celebrate the annual donation from the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association. Pictured back row, from left, are: Neticia Fanene, health foundation staff, Matt Larson, rodeo association; TJ Miles, health foundation staff, Dennis Knox, chief executive officer and president of Mid-Columbia Medical Center; Rob Carnahan, MCMC board; and Bob Bailey, health foundation board. Middle row, left to right: Cynthia Kortge, health foundation staff, Marilyn Nielsen, health foundation board; Celeste Hill-Thomas, health foundation board; Barbara Pizzola, rodeo association; Susan Bull, rodeo association, Brian Lauterbach, health foundation board, Vesta Smith, health foundation staff and Blanca Flores, Breast Health for Strong Families program.

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018

﻿

photo

Make your own sign

October is National Breast Health Awareness Month and area residents are invited to help provide care to underserved women while painting a sign for their home or as a holiday gift.

The sign making fundraiser offered by Mid-Columbia Health Foundation in partnership with the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association and Misc Maudie’s DIY takes place 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at The Dalles Country Club, 4550 Highway 30 West.

Three sign options are available at a cost of $50 each. All materials are provided, and pre-registration is required at www.mcmc/net/sign....

No experience is necessary to create a successful sign. Area residents are urged to “make it a date” and recruit friends to join them for a fun evening of art and social networking.

A full menu and bar is available.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Breast Health for Strong Families Program run by Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

For more information, call 541-296-7275 or email mchf@mcmc.net.

The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation threw a small party at its Second Street headquarters Monday to celebrate a contribution to its Breast Health for Strong Families Program...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)