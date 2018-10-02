Pink is more than a color

October is National Breast Health Awareness Month and area residents are invited to help provide care to underserved women while painting a sign for their home or as a holiday gift.
The sign making fundraiser offered by Mid-Columbia Health Foundation in partnership with the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association and Misc Maudie’s DIY takes place 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at The Dalles Country Club, 4550 Highway 30 West.
Three sign options are available at a cost of $50 each. All materials are provided, and pre-registration is required at www.mcmc/net/sign....
No experience is necessary to create a successful sign. Area residents are urged to “make it a date” and recruit friends to join them for a fun evening of art and social networking.
A full menu and bar is available.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Breast Health for Strong Families Program run by Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
For more information, call 541-296-7275 or email mchf@mcmc.net.
