The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Riders club holds 25th memorial

Riders compete in the 25th Duane Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show Sept. 9.

Contributed photo
Riders compete in the 25th Duane Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show Sept. 9.

As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018

﻿

photo

Contributed photo

Duane Fulps, right, was remembered at the 25th annual Duane Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show in September. He and his wife Jackie, left, were trainers and judges at Fort Dalles Riders Club for many years.

The Fort Dalles Riders Club held their 25th annual Duane Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show on Sept...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)