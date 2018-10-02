TD stays in peak form at Nike Portland XC

Photo courtesy Paul Carson
The Dalles cross country runners, pictured from left to right, Friedrich Stelzer, Rey Aviluz and Liz Tapia were key figures the boys and girls finishing high in the team standings at Saturday’s Nike Portland XC event at Portland Meadows Race Track. While facing more than 125 high schools, TD totaled 24 personal records and 14 season-best marks, with Emma Mullins leading the varsity girls with fifth-place honors after a personal-record time of 19 minutes and 48.40 seconds.
The Dalles cross country team took a big step up in class at Saturday’s Nike Portland XC event at Portland Meadows Race Track, while facing more than 125 high schools and totaled 24 personal records and 14 season-best marks overall...
