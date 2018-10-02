TD’s rally falls short in loss to Gladstone

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles senior Yordi Sanchez blocked a punt and had a season-high 16 tackles in The Dalles’ 42-21 loss Friday versus Gladstone. After Sanchez’s block, teammate J.R. Scott recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Hawks a 7-0 first-quarter lead. TD fell behind 27-7 and rallied to get within 27-21 in the fourth quarter,but Gladstone scored the final two touchdowns to earn the win.
When it seemed like The Dalles was about lose in blowout fashion, they staged enough of a rally to put a scare into Gladstone...
