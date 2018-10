Mikayla Kelly paced Dufur with seven kills and two blocks, Kayla Bailey tacked on three kills, eight aces, 14 assists and six digs to help the Lady Rangers secure a three-game sweep over Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in Dufur...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle! For pennies per day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Wasco County's primary news source.

Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

Note: If you are a current print subscriber, you are already eligible for full access. Click here to setup an account and/or setup your online access (You must first create a website account before activating your online access). To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here. If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.