The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Local economy riding high on renovations

Tom Peterson photo

By Tom Peterson, The Dalles Chronicle

As of Friday, October 5, 2018

﻿

photo

Tom Peterson photo

Shilo Inn Manager Ashley Sandoz stands outside the Shilo Inn Complex on Bret Clodfelter Way. The hotel recently changed ownership and is set to undergo renovations.

The Dalles economy is poised to get yet another shot in the arm with the recent sale of an iconic local hotel...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)