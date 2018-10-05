Photo by Mark Gibson
“This structure before you is the first monument in our nation to military personnel who gave their lives in World War I” reads a plaque outside Stonehenge at Maryhill. The reproduction memorialized 13 Klickitat County men, whose names, on plaques, are mounted on pillars within the inner circle.
See also our story on the history of World War 1...
