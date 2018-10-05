The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

“This structure before you is the first monument in our nation to military personnel who gave their lives in World War I” reads a plaque outside Stonehenge at Maryhill. The reproduction memorialized 13 Klickitat County men, whose names, on plaques, are mounted on pillars within the inner circle.

Photo by Mark Gibson
“This structure before you is the first monument in our nation to military personnel who gave their lives in World War I” reads a plaque outside Stonehenge at Maryhill. The reproduction memorialized 13 Klickitat County men, whose names, on plaques, are mounted on pillars within the inner circle.

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Friday, October 5, 2018

﻿

See also our story on the history of World War 1...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)