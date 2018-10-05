The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Western pond turtles arrive at zoo

A western pond turtle hatchling in the Oregon Zoo’s turtle conservation lab. Fifteen of the nickel-sized reptiles arrived at the zoo last week.

Michael Durham photo courtesy Oregon Zoo
A western pond turtle hatchling in the Oregon Zoo’s turtle conservation lab. Fifteen of the nickel-sized reptiles arrived at the zoo last week.

As of Friday, October 5, 2018

﻿

PORTLAND—If good things come in small packages, it doesn’t get much better than the 15 baby western pond turtles that arrived last week at the Oregon Zoo...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)