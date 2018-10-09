By Paris Achen, Oregon Capital Bureau
As of Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Moderate Republican legislator from Bend sometimes goes against his party...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
For pennies per day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Wasco County's primary news source.
Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
Note: If you are a current print subscriber, you are already eligible for full access. Click here to setup an account and/or setup your online access (You must first create a website account before activating your online access).
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Brown moves to adopt environment regulations
October 9, 2018 3:18 p.m.
Governor candidates outline their positions: Kate Brown
October 9, 2018 3:13 p.m.
Governor candidates outline their positions: Knute Buehler
October 9, 2018 3:09 p.m.
Helping Hands hosts ‘Key to Escape’
October 9, 2018 2:56 p.m.
TD Chamber seeks nominees for event
October 9, 2018 2:55 p.m.
Senior News: Adapting to a new era
October 9, 2018 2:54 p.m.
News in Brief: October 10, 2018
October 9, 2018 2:49 p.m.
For the Record for October 10, 2018
October 9, 2018 2:46 p.m.
ODF loosens fire ban
October 9, 2018 2:42 p.m.
What's Happening: October 10, 2018
October 9, 2018 2:39 p.m.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment