The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Pickleball bounces into Gorge

Pickleball is growing in popularity throughout the Columbia River Gorge.

Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield photo
Pickleball is growing in popularity throughout the Columbia River Gorge.

By Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield for The Dalles Chronicle

As of Tuesday, October 9, 2018

﻿

photo

Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield photo

A pickleball and paddle.

Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in America, is taking hold in The Dalles...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)