Riverhawks secure sweep at Mustang Invite

Varsity boys and girls ride solid times for first place in Heppner

The Dalles varsity girls completed a sweep with 39 points for top honors at the Mustang Invitational Thursday, led by Emma Mullins, who set a personal record of 19:44.9. In the photo are, from left to right, Aurelia Hill, Savannah Strassheim, Emily Johnson, Mullins, Fonetia Duyck, Hanna Ziegenhagen and Liz Tapia.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, October 9, 2018

The Dalles varsity boys’ cross country team had six of seven harriers produce times less than 18 minutes for 27 points and first place at the Mustang Invitational Thursday in Heppner. In the photo are, from left to right, Rey Aviluz, Friedrich Stelzer, Samuel Alvarez, Gabe Lira, David Wring, Nick Caracciolo and Gavin Cates.

Emma Mullins led from start to finish and reset her personal record while The Dalles varsity cross country squads swept both divisions for first place...

