Riverhawks secure sweep at Mustang Invite

Contributed photo
The Dalles varsity girls completed a sweep with 39 points for top honors at the Mustang Invitational Thursday, led by Emma Mullins, who set a personal record of 19:44.9. In the photo are, from left to right, Aurelia Hill, Savannah Strassheim, Emily Johnson, Mullins, Fonetia Duyck, Hanna Ziegenhagen and Liz Tapia.
Emma Mullins led from start to finish and reset her personal record while The Dalles varsity cross country squads swept both divisions for first place...
