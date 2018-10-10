Fire danger “moderate”; open fires prohibited

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue has been monitoring the fire danger levels determined by the Oregon Department of Forestry. The current fire danger is listed as MODERATE and regulated use requirements are still in effect.

Open fires are prohibited. This includes open pile burning, burn barrels, campfires, cooking fires and warming fires outside an approved fire pit.

MCFR lists several guidelines to help reduce the risk of fire:

Smoking should be limited to areas where no combustible materials are present.

Chainsaw use, cutting, grinding and welding should be avoided between 1 and 8 p.m. At other times, the area needs to be cleared of flammable vegetation.

Individuals engaged in chainsaw use, cutting, grinding or welding operations need to have firefighting equipment readily available and provide a fire watch for at least one hour after the conclusion of their activities.

Mowing dried grass with power-driven or other mechanical equipment should be avoided between the hours of 1 and 8 p.m.

Do not use exploding targets, tracer ammunition or sky lanterns. Do not ignite fireworks.

The Oregon Department of Forestry, Mt. Hood National Forest, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Private Timber Company lands all have additional prohibitions. Be sure to check and follow all requirements.

Individuals who fail to follow the prohibitions or who conduct activities which could contribute to the ignition or spread of a fire could be liable for all costs associated with the suppression of the fire.

For questions or more information, contact Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue at 541-296-9445 or by visiting www.mcfr.org/contact-us.