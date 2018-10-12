The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Runners get moving at Youth Cross Country event

Dry Hollow Elementary picks up top trophy

Local runners from across The Dalles hustle for position at the 18th annual Elementary School Cross Country race held on Sept. 25 at Sorosis Park. Between Dry Hollow and Colonel Wright, there were 217 of the 290 participants signed up for this free event, which focuses on keeping kids active during the school year.


By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, October 12, 2018

photo

Contributed photo

JR Runyon, on left, happily accepts the trophy for most elementary school attendees from Colonel Wright from instructor Tom Conklin, in a mask, at Colonel Wright. Of the 290 athletes at the 18th annual Elementary School Cross Country Race, Dry Hollow totaled 110.

The numbers were good, and the competition was even better, as 290 boys and girls from kindergarten-through-fifth grade gathered for the 18th annual Elementary School Cross Country races on Tuesday, Sept...

