Volleyball squads making all the big swings

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Big Sky volleyball players, from left to right, Holly Miles, Kayla Bailey and Jaelyn Justesen, lead their teams for a possible district title and a state berth next Saturday in Echo. With the top-4 teams all but wrapped up, Echo held a slim lead over South Wasco County, while both Dufur and Sherman are neck-and-neck in third and fourth place, well ahead of Ione, Condon-Wheeler and Mitchell-Spray.
South Wasco County chalked up a home sweep over first-place Echo Saturday and finished off Condon-Wheeler in three games Tuesday to stay in contention for the Big Sky Conference’s No...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment