Volleyball squads making all the big swings

Echo, SWC, Sherman and Dufur lead the Big Sky

Big Sky volleyball players, from left to right, Holly Miles, Kayla Bailey and Jaelyn Justesen, lead their teams for a possible district title and a state berth next Saturday in Echo. With the top-4 teams all but wrapped up, Echo held a slim lead over South Wasco County, while both Dufur and Sherman are neck-and-neck in third and fourth place, well ahead of Ione, Condon-Wheeler and Mitchell-Spray.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, October 12, 2018

Local runners from across The Dalles hustle for position at the 18th annual Elementary School Cross Country race held on Sept. 25 at Sorosis Park. Between Dry Hollow and Colonel Wright, there were 217 of the 290 participants signed up for this free event, which focuses on keeping kids active during the school year.

South Wasco County chalked up a home sweep over first-place Echo Saturday and finished off Condon-Wheeler in three games Tuesday to stay ­in contention for the Big Sky Conference’s No...

