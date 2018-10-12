Wasco County Election Information

Voters must register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, to participate in the Nov. 6 general election and they can do that at the Wasco County Courthouse or online at oregonvotes.gov.

Ballots will be mailed out Wednesday, Oct. 17, and those going overseas, to the military or out of state have already been issued.



Wasco County Elections Clerk Lisa Gambee said ballots should arrive in mailboxes within two to three days after they are sent out, depending on where people live in the county.

A public test of the ballot tabulation system starts at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in the courthouse. People wanting to attend are asked to call the elections office at 541-506-2530.

Gambee recommends that ballots not be mailed after Wednesday, Oct. 31, to ensure they arrive at the courthouse by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6. Ballots can be brought to her office or placed in a 24-hour drop box at the Fifth Street entrance of the courthouse.

Voters in the Mosier area can drop their ballots off with the Hood River Elections Office if they prefer.

On election day, Gambee’s office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Dalles Rotary Club will have the ballot drive-thru on Fifth Street during those hours for added convenience.

Extra copies of the Voter’s Pamphlet is available at Gambee’s office if people have not received one.

Four years ago, the county had a 74 percent turnout rate from 12,938 voters in the November general election.

Gambee said there are currently 17,318 registered voters for this election cycle, an almost 34 percent increase from four years ago.