Contributed photo
The Dalles High School Class of 1953 held their 65th reunion September 21 and 22, with a gathering at Spooky’s Restaurant on Friday evening and dinner on Saturday evening at the Shilo Inn Portage Grill. Pictured left to right, back row: Marvin Plehn, Allan Peterson, Mike Bode, and Milton Richau; middle row: Frank Morrison, Gary Conley, Pat Turner Edmundosn, and Mary Wilhelm Rabe; front row, Gail Davis Frye, Carolyn Howard Kramer, Roxy Anderson Boyles, Neila Novak Dalbek, Monica Wheeler, and Barbara Bishop Henkle.
The Dalles High School Class of 1953 held their 65th reunion September 21 and 22, with a gathering at Spooky’s Restaurant on Friday evening and dinner on Saturday evening at the Shilo Inn Portage Grill...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment