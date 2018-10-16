The Dalles Chronicle Logo

65th Reunion

The Dalles High School Class of 1953 held their 65th reunion September 21 and 22, with a gathering at Spooky’s Restaurant on Friday evening and dinner on Saturday evening at the Shilo Inn Portage Grill. Pictured left to right, back row: Marvin Plehn, Allan Peterson, Mike Bode, and Milton Richau; middle row: Frank Morrison, Gary Conley, Pat Turner Edmundosn, and Mary Wilhelm Rabe; front row, Gail Davis Frye, Carolyn Howard Kramer, Roxy Anderson Boyles, Neila Novak Dalbek, Monica Wheeler, and Barbara Bishop Henkle.

