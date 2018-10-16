Dufur clinches West Division crown, 46-8

Contributed photo/Robert Wallace
Dufur Ranger Abraham Kilby scored a 57-yard touchdown in Thursday’s 46-8 win over Pilot Rock. The win gave Dufur the West Division title and a No. 1 seed entering district crossover action On Oct. 26 in La Grande.
Derek Frakes completed 6 of 7 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns, and Cole Kortge had a breakout performance through the air in No...
