Dufur clinches West Division crown, 46-8

No. 2 Rangers drop Pilot Rock for eighth victory

Dufur Ranger Abraham Kilby scored a 57-yard touchdown in Thursday’s 46-8 win over Pilot Rock. The win gave Dufur the West Division title and a No. 1 seed entering district crossover action On Oct. 26 in La Grande.

Dufur Ranger Abraham Kilby scored a 57-yard touchdown in Thursday’s 46-8 win over Pilot Rock. The win gave Dufur the West Division title and a No. 1 seed entering district crossover action On Oct. 26 in La Grande.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, October 16, 2018

South Wasco County football player Bobby Kately finds running room down the sideline in SWC’s loss to Joseph. Friday, SWC beat Dayville-Monument, 77-19.

Sherman Husky senior defensive lineman Caleb Fritts makes a hit on a running back in a league game played versus Arlington-Condon. The Huskies ended the season with a 42-22 loss to Ione on Oct. 5. Due to injuries and eligibility issues, Sherman administrators decided to err on the side of caution and cancel the rest of the 2018 campaign.

Derek Frakes completed 6 of 7 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns, and Cole Kortge had a breakout performance through the air in No...

