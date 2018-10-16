The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Entertainment Update: October 17, 2018

Bri Cauz will perform at Rivertap Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Contributed photo
Bri Cauz will perform at Rivertap Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m.

As of Tuesday, October 16, 2018

﻿

photo

Jim Drake photo

Kids in the Makerspace room at the Hood River County Library created maps on paper to program Ozobots, a brand of kid-friendly micro-robots. These Bluetooth enabled devices can respond to hand motions and follow color coded lines of travel.

Floria & Bell at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Oct...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)