Entertainment Update: October 17, 2018

Kids in the Makerspace room at the Hood River County Library created maps on paper to program Ozobots, a brand of kid-friendly micro-robots. These Bluetooth enabled devices can respond to hand motions and follow color coded lines of travel.
