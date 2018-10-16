Food program gets boost

Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte
A table in the conference room at Columbia State Bank on Second Street was filled with food items following a month-long campaign to have customers and employees “Take a Bag & Fill It.” Involved in the outreach effort were, from left to right: Kara Simpson, vice president and branch manager, Glenis Schreffler, organizer of the Community Backpack program, Sherry Munro from the Kiwanis Club, Carmen Myers, branch supervisor, and Kayla Magill, personal banker.
Columbia State Bank challenged customers and employees to donate canned and boxed food items for the Community Backpack Program and, by the end of one month, had a big stash to deliver...
