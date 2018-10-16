Hawks cut down more times at Champoeg

Photo courtesy Paul Carson photography
The Dalles cross country team racked up 17 personal records and eight seasonal-best times at Friday’s Champoeg Invitational at Champoeg State Park in Newberg. In the photos are, from left to right, Noah Holloran, David Wring, Aurelia Hill and Emily Johnson. With their top-11 finishes, TD’s Samuel Alvarez and Emma Mullins put themselves in the top-10 all-time at TD, with Mullins only trailing Mandi Fitz-Gustafson-Williams, Cristina Pereira and Heather Fitz-Gustafson.
Zack Ziegenhagen posted a season-best time for first place in the boys’ race, Vivian Harrah added fifth place to lead The Dalles’ junior varsity group and the varsity duo of Emma Mullins and Samuel Alvarez each were top-11 at the Champoeg Invitational Friday at Champoeg State Park in Newberg...
