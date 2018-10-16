TD still has shot at playoff berth

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dalles Seufalemua, defensive lineman from The Dalles, makes a tackle during varsity football action earlier this season. Thursday at Sid White Field, No. 6-ranked Estacada busted open a 30-22 halftime lead with 14 unanswered points in a 44-22 victory.
Estacada rushed for 423 yards rushing and no passing yards on 55 plays in Thursday’s 44-22 Intermountain Conference football battle at Sid White Field...
