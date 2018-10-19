Chenowith Elementary employee placed on administrative leave

A staff member at Chenowith Elementary School was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation of reports that one or more students had been “pulled or pushed” during a recess, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon, Oct. 19, by Brian Schimel, director of human resources for District 21.

An ongoing police investigation is now underway, the release said.

“North Wasco County School District has policies and procedures in place to protect students and staff. All staff are expected to maintain professional boundaries with students at all times,” the release added.