Late call sinks TD in road loss to Ridgeview

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles junior midfielder Andy Lopez snaps a quick shot past Pendleton goalkeeper Andrew Wolotira in the second half of Tuesday’s Intermountain Conference clash in The Dalles. Lopez and teammate Reed Twidwell both had goals and Alberto Gallegos chipped assists on both tallies in TD’s 2-0 victory. Thursday in Redmond, the Riverhawks had a controversial call lead to the eventual game-winning goal in extra time for a 2-1 loss in what was a battle for sole possession of first place. TD forward Alex Gutierrez scored a goal at 55 minutes on an assist by Gallegos, which tied the score until late.
A controversial call marred Thursday’s first-place tussle between The Dalles and Ridgeview, as the hometown Ravens escaped with a 2-1 victory to maintain sole possession of first place in the Intermountain Conference boys’ soccer standings...
