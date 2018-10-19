Letter to the Editor: Say yes to schools

To the editor:

Let’s be a community that says YES! Say YES and give kudos to the hard working community members who have spent countless hours planning, designing and promoting the building of new schools; say YES to our kids who deserve safe, efficient and modern schools; say YES to our fantastic teachers who work tirelessly for our kids and who deserve a healthy work environment; say YES to our business community who, with new and modern schools, will be able to attract high quality workers; say YES to those who want to see our community work together to thrive and prosper in the future...