Looking Back on October 21, 2018

Louise Wooderson, Jake Grossmiller, Diana Weston, Barbara Jenkins, Terray Harmon and Gary Conley all contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was submitted by Britney Moulton. “I received a vintage pair of roller skates in a tin suit case as a gift. The outside of the case is marked ‘By Golly’s Skateland, The Dalles, Oregon.’ Its an amazing find as I am an active skater with Gorge Roller Girls. I have been trying to find any information on this place and there is nothing on the internet.”

Moulton submitted a photograph of the case for History Mystery.

A number of callers remembered the “By Golly Skateland” skating rink, which was located in a then-empty warehouse located where Casa el Mirador is today at the corner of Weber and W. 2nd St. (1424 W. 2nd. St.)

Jake Grossmiller said the rink was owned and operated by Frank Combs, known as “By Golly,” and was a big round-topped building that housed the skating rink. It was his third business in The Dalles: He operated a small grocery store called “Super on Sixth” in the late 1950s on West Sixth Street, across from The Barbeque, where the nail salon is now located (1008 W. 6th.) His first store was located in a small brick building about 100 yards east, currently housing a watch repair and insurance office. “He got the moniker ‘By Golly’ because at the conclusion of each business transaction at the grocery story, he would say, ‘yes sir, by golly!’”

Diana Weston wrote, “the roller skating rink that was a popular spot for several years for kids and adults to pass the time with their friends. During my high school years, there were several of us who were regular attenders, during the early 1960s. It closed it’s doors sometime after I graduated from high school.”