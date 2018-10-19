TD athletes receive honors

Contributed photo
The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its September Athletes of the Month at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe. Pictured are, from left to right, Bailey LeBreton (Volleyball) and head coach Neticia Fanene, Ari Andrade (Girls Soccer) and head coach Oscar Nunez, Cross country head coach Bob Thouvenel, Samuel Alvarez (Boys Cross Country), Emma Mullins (Girls Cross Country), Steven Preston (Football) and head coach Steve Sugg.
The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its September Athletes of the Month at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment