The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

TD athletes receive honors

The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its September Athletes of the Month at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe. Pictured are, from left to right, Bailey LeBreton (Volleyball) and head coach Neticia Fanene, Ari Andrade (Girls Soccer) and head coach Oscar Nunez, Cross country head coach Bob Thouvenel, Samuel Alvarez (Boys Cross Country), Emma Mullins (Girls Cross Country), Steven Preston (Football) and head coach Steve Sugg.

Contributed photo
The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its September Athletes of the Month at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe. Pictured are, from left to right, Bailey LeBreton (Volleyball) and head coach Neticia Fanene, Ari Andrade (Girls Soccer) and head coach Oscar Nunez, Cross country head coach Bob Thouvenel, Samuel Alvarez (Boys Cross Country), Emma Mullins (Girls Cross Country), Steven Preston (Football) and head coach Steve Sugg.

As of Friday, October 19, 2018

﻿

The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its September Athletes of the Month at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)