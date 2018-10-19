TD girls have 2nd place in sight

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles teammates Vivian Harrah, on left, and Petra Van Kessel-Ervin were on the field for a pair of varsity soccer contests versus Pendleton and Ridgeview. At home against Ridgeview on Thursday, The Dalles tallied seven shots on goal in a 2-0 loss.
The Dalles girls’ soccer team posted a tie and a loss this week with a 1-1 draw in Pendleton Tuesday, and a 2-0 loss Thursday at home versus Ridgeview...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment