TD girls have 2nd place in sight

The Dalles teammates Vivian Harrah, on left, and Petra Van Kessel-Ervin were on the field for a pair of varsity soccer contests versus Pendleton and Ridgeview. At home against Ridgeview on Thursday, The Dalles tallied seven shots on goal in a 2-0 loss.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, October 19, 2018

The Dalles girls’ soccer team posted a tie and a loss this week with a 1-1 draw in Pendleton Tuesday, and a 2-0 loss Thursday at home versus Ridgeview...

