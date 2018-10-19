TD volleyball splits two matches to end league

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles volleyball players, from left to right, Hannah Wallis, Caitlyn Gentry and Jaeden Biehn combined for 12 digs to help lead the Riverhawks to a three-game sweep over Redmond in varsity action on senior night at Kurtz Gym. Thursday in Hood River, the Hawks ended up losing in four games.
Coming off a three-game sweep versus Redmond, The Dalles volleyball team wrapped up league play with a four-game road loss against Hood River Valley Thursday in Hood River...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment