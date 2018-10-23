Huskies get a runner-up finish

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Sherman Huskies pulled off an upset win over Echo in their district opener and lost in four games to South Wasco County in the championship to secure a home playoff match at 6 p.m. Wednesday versus No. 19 Damascus Christian. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, assistant coach Julie Justesen, Savanna Orendorff, Desiree Winslow, Emma Stutzman, Jaelyn Justesen, Allie Marker, Mercedez Cardona, Nancy Ambriz and head coach Karissa Gorham. In the front row are, from left, Ellie Stone, Alyssa Hill, CJ Johnson, Shelby Reed and Savannah Moe.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment