Letter to the Editor: Support school bond

To the editor:
I was a high school math teacher here in The Dalles for 20 years — teaching in the same room that I took math in when I was a student — not saying how many years ago! I started teaching with two electric outlets in the room, eventually getting more outlets and a computer when they figured out how to drill through concrete walls to get the wiring to our rooms...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment