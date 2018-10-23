Redsides clinch back-to-back district titles

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County coaches and players celebrate winning a second straight Big Sky Conference title Saturday in Echo. The No. 14-ranked Lady Redsides defeated both Dufur and Sherman in four games, taking the finale over the Huskies by scores of 25-4, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-19. In the photo are, from left to right, head coach Crystal Pechanec, assistant coach Susie Miles, Sydney Ferguson, assistant coach Carly Johnson, Jade McCoy, assistant coach Terry Stark, Madisen Davis, Jada Myers, Kyrsten Sprouse, Laurynn Davis, Reese Millis, Hailey Anderson, Jenna Wraught and Holly Miles.
ECHO – As a first-year coach, Crystal Pechanec had to build on what the South Wasco County volleyball team had accomplished last season...
