Riverhawks run to glory

Mullins, Orion and Despain take home wins

The Dalles junior varsity runners, from left to right, Zoe Orion and Evan Despain, took home first-place honors in Thursday’s Kyle Burnside Wildhorse Invitational.

Photo courtesy Paul Carson
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Photo courtesy Paul Carson

The Dalles senior Emma Mullins set a personal-record mark of 19 minutes and 13.9 seconds for first place in the varsity race Thursday in Pendleton.

With the Intermountain Conference District races coming up Wednesday, The Dalles cross country squad is making its state-qualifying case...

