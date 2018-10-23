Riverhawks run to glory

Photo courtesy Paul Carson
The Dalles junior varsity runners, from left to right, Zoe Orion and Evan Despain, took home first-place honors in Thursday’s Kyle Burnside Wildhorse Invitational.
With the Intermountain Conference District races coming up Wednesday, The Dalles cross country squad is making its state-qualifying case...
