The Dalles girls, Alvarez chalk up state invites

Photos courtesy Paul Carson
The Dalles girls’ cross country team had five of seven runners finish in the top-20 to score 58 points for second place and a state qualification at Wednesday’s Intermountain Conference Championships at Barnes Butte in Prineville. For TD’s boys, Samuel Alvarez, pictured on far right, had the boys’ lone state berth following his runner-up finish. In the photo are, from left to right, Vivian Harrah, Liz Tapia, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Fonetia Duyck, Savannah Strassheim, Emma Mullins and Tressa Wood. Mullins finished fifth as an individual with a final time of 19:30.28.
Emma Mullins, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Tressa Wood and Liz Tapia all turned in top-13 finishes to help The Dalles girls’ cross country team earn a state berth, and Samuel Alvarez was runner-up for the boys’ lone state representative in Wednesday’s Intermountain Conference Cross Country Championships held at Barnes Butte in Prineville...
