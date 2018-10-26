Looking Back on October 28, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Lee Langston and Erik Glover contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was published in The Dalles Reminder. The caption read “this buggy is one of many items that will attract antique collectors from miles around to an auction planned Sept. 11-12 at the Moro Hotel. Hotel owner, Jack Healy, plans to sell the contents of his hotel and the antique shop housed by the hotel.”

Glover not only recognized the building, but correctly guessed that the photograph was taken after 1980.

The photograph was published under the headline “Healy selling downtown Moro”:

“The City of Moro is for sale.

“Well, not exactly all of Moro, but probably a good 25 percent of downtown real estate.

“Jack Healy, an auctioneer and owner of several buildings and lots in Moro, is planning to sell a good share of his holdings.

“One item on Healy’s list is the four-story Moro Hotel, a brick building, which was constructed in 1918 and has operated with some modernization over the last 10 years.

“The historic structure saw its heyday when Shaniko was the sheep capital of the world. Salesmen involved in marketing sheep frequented the hotel, which featured in-room telephones, lights and toilets. The hotel also featured what Healy called a ‘massive dining room.’

“Early bonds show the structure listed as the Moro Opera House, according to Healy, who said the city owned the hotel between 1924 and 1964.

“Over the last 10 years, the dining room of the hotel was used as an antique shop and a storehouse for area historical items.

“But the hotel and its contents are not all Healy is planning to sell. Other items on the list are the theatre known as ‘Moro Movie.’ The owner said the equipment is ready to operate, but he just doesn’t have time to run the firm.

“Healy also plans to sell the Sherman County Abstract Company, a title company with records spanning from the 1870s to the 1940s, including abstracts, proates, deeds, bonds and other materials.

“‘It’s just full of history,’ Healy said. ‘I want to sell the whole shootin’ match to one lucky buyer, and let him go through it,’ he said.

“Healy also plans to sell the Case building, which he has been using for storage, plus a section of downtown frontage property.

“He said he plans to hang on to his lumber yard, which is now empty, and keep operating his hardware store.

“‘It’s just too much for my wife and I to do,’ noted Healy as a reason for selling the buildings. He said he just can’t keep up with all the work, especially with an operation planned in the near future.

“He said he also owned the Sherman County Journal at one time (the equipment is now on display at the Sherman County Museum in Moro), where he served as everything from editor to pressman, but quit because it was ‘a lot of work,’ and because he kept burning himself with hot lead on the linotype.

“Healy calculates the sale will total 25 percent of the downtown area, or approximately 200 of the 800 feet of frontage property.”

In a nod to current rumor in 1980, “Healy said no truth exists to rumors that he has sold property to the Rajneesh, pointing he has not sold any property yet.

“He has lived in the Moro area for 10 years since moving from Portland.”