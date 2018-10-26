Sherman netters squander chances in state loss

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Sherman Husky volleyball players, pictured from left to right, Emma Stutzman and Savannah Moe had big parts in helping their team clinch second place in the Big Sky district tournament, where they hosted their first state match since 2009 Wednesday in Moro. The Huskies jumped ahead 2-0 in the match, but Damascus Christian responded with final margins of 25-22, 25-20 and 15-11 to take the comeback win.
MORO – All the bounces and breaks were going for the Sherman Huskies through the first two games, with wins of 25-14 and 25-23 giving them a 2-0 lead on Damascus Christian...
