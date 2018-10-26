The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Sherman netters squander chances in state loss

Huskies blow 2-0 advantage versus No. 19 Damascus Christian

Sherman Husky volleyball players, pictured from left to right, Emma Stutzman and Savannah Moe had big parts in helping their team clinch second place in the Big Sky district tournament, where they hosted their first state match since 2009 Wednesday in Moro. The Huskies jumped ahead 2-0 in the match, but Damascus Christian responded with final margins of 25-22, 25-20 and 15-11 to take the comeback win.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Sherman Husky volleyball players, pictured from left to right, Emma Stutzman and Savannah Moe had big parts in helping their team clinch second place in the Big Sky district tournament, where they hosted their first state match since 2009 Wednesday in Moro. The Huskies jumped ahead 2-0 in the match, but Damascus Christian responded with final margins of 25-22, 25-20 and 15-11 to take the comeback win.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, October 26, 2018

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Sherman senior Desiree Winslow digs up a ball in Wednesday’s state sub-round volleyball match versus Damascus Christian. The Lady Eagles won in five games.

MORO – All the bounces and breaks were going for the Sherman Huskies through the first two games, with wins of 25-14 and 25-23 giving them a 2-0 lead on Damascus Christian...

