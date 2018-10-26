TD soccer teams earn trips to state playoffs

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles soccer players, pictured from left to right, Jake Roetcisoender, Alberto Gallegos and Petra Van Kessel-Ervin finished out the regular season with games against Hood River Valley Thursday. The girls ended up losing by a 3-1 final score, as Van Kessel-Ervin scored the team’s only goal in the 75th minute. The boys had another nip-and-tuck battle at Henderson Field in Hood River and lost, 2-1. Both teams wound up taking third place in the IMC standings and will hit the road for state play-in games starting next Wednesday.
With second place hanging in the balance under the lights on Sid White Field Thursday, The Dalles girls’ soccer team peppered Hood River Valley’s goalkeeper Barrett Ihde with nine shots, but could only manage a second-half goal at the 75-minute mark by Petra Van Kessel-Ervin in a 3-1 loss on senior night in The Dalles...
