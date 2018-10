TD soccer teams earn trips to state playoffs

With second place hanging in the balance under the lights on Sid White Field Thursday, The Dalles girls’ soccer team peppered Hood River Valley’s goalkeeper Barrett Ihde with nine shots, but could only manage a second-half goal at the 75-minute mark by Petra Van Kessel-Ervin in a 3-1 loss on senior night in The Dalles...

