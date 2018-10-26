TDHS seeks wood scraps

Photo by Neita Cecil
The Dalles High School woodworking teacher Jonathan Kranzley shows some of the projects that Woodworking 1 students will make during the course of the trimester. He is putting out a call for donations of scrap wood not only for Woodworking 1 projects, but for a construction class that starts in late November.
Got any scrap wood lying around, or maybe some tools that could be put to use? Or maybe you know a thing or two about carpentry and would like to help the next generation pick up some skills...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment