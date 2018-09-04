The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Olson accounts for six touchdowns to boost SWC

Redsides win historic six-man football contest, 46-0

Garrett Olson rushed the ball 13 times for 173 yards with five touchdowns and also had a scoring pass to help his team to a 46-0 win Friday versus Mitchell-Spray.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, September 4, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

South Wasco County quarterback Tanner Davis makes a running throw in the Redsides’ 46-0 victory against Mitchell-Spray Friday afternoon in Maupin.

MAUPIN – For the first time in nearly 60 years, Oregon had six-man football at the high school level with a full slate of games across the state...

﻿

