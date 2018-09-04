Olson accounts for six touchdowns to boost SWC

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Garrett Olson rushed the ball 13 times for 173 yards with five touchdowns and also had a scoring pass to help his team to a 46-0 win Friday versus Mitchell-Spray.
MAUPIN – For the first time in nearly 60 years, Oregon had six-man football at the high school level with a full slate of games across the state...
