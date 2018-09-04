The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Steak Feed

The Dalles Kiwanis Club members spent a recent Saturday replacing and sealing wooden benches and table tops in the Steak Feed area at Sorosis Park. Wood for the project was donated by Tum-a-Lum Lumber.

Contributed photo/Immense Imagery
As of Tuesday, September 4, 2018

