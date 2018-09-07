Looking Back on September 9, 2018

History Mystery

Michael Houser, Todd Weller, Jeff Ringer, Terray Harmon and Wanda Horrell all contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a 5 by 7 inch print found in the archives of the The Dalles Reminder. The photograph ran in the Reminder Feb. 17, 1983. The caption reads in part, “Automobile lube room and shop are now history, recently cleared out to make room for this shop at Bob Ringer’s Texaco and Mini Mart.” Photographer was Steve Johnson.

Lucile Stephens said Bob Ringer “had a dream after he retired to set up a Texaco food store.”

Several readers remembered the convenience store as being Lone Pine at area near The Dalles bridge.

Pictured is Robert “Bob” Ringer. His son, Jeff Ringer, said the store was at 100 Lone Pine Drive.

Regarding last week’s History Mystery photograph of The Dalles Drive-In, Helen Madsen, Stacey Monroe and Gary Conley were overlooked as contributers.

“A real blast from the past, thank you,” said Monroe. Conley said of the drive-in, “boy they used to pack them in, a lot of people went to the drive-ins back then. My wife even worked out there selling tickets and stuff.”

“In the 70s, everybody was starting new mini marts,” added Terray Harmon.